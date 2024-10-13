HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

