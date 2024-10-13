HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
HCM Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.
About HCM Acquisition
HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HCM Acquisition
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.