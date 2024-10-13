HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

