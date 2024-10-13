Head-To-Head Review: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) versus Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kindly MD and GeneDx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeneDx $243.66 million 6.43 -$175.77 million ($5.18) -11.58

Analyst Ratings

Kindly MD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kindly MD and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 3 3 0 2.50

GeneDx has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.67%. Given GeneDx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Profitability

This table compares Kindly MD and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A GeneDx -48.21% -22.71% -12.39%

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

