Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 3,918,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.3 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

CDDRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 9,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.96%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

