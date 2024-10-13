Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $24.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00046433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,030 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,030.24765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05116564 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $25,758,156.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

