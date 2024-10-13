HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.35 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $24.01 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, "HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HedgeTrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://hedgetrade.com/."

