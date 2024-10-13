Hedron (HDRN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $138.82 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00254056 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hedron has a current supply of 70,730,351,010,685.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedron is 0.00000011 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $138.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedron.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.