Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.97 ($1.06) and last traded at €0.98 ($1.07). 232,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.99 ($1.08).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a PE ratio of -32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.