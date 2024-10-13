Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 64.5% in September

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 1,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.43.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

