Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 732,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,091,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

