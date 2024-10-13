Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 3.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.69% of Hercules Capital worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 921,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

