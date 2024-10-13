HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $126,923.29 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HitBTC Token (HIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HitBTC Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HitBTC Token is 0.2196621 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145,875.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hitbtc.com/hit.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

