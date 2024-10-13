Hive Trading Down 2.8% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $96.78 million and $1.45 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive (HIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive has a current supply of 500,749,242.945. The last known price of Hive is 0.19735976 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,258,769.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

