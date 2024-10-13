Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

