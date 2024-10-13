HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

