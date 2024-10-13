HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 986,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 82,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,606. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
