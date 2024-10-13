Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lowered by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,581 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.49%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

