Huobi BTC Price Tops $53,153.80 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $53,153.80 or 0.84782733 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $7,073.43 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi BTC (HBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi BTC has a current supply of 969.48700474. The last known price of Huobi BTC is 53,159.89965778 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $8,587.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hbtc.finance/en-us/.”

