HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.78

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $21.78 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HUSD

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD (HUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HUSD has a current supply of 222,593,861.49423522. The last known price of HUSD is 0.03878659 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $50.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.stcoins.com/.”

