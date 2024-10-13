IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.73.

IAG opened at $4.83 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

