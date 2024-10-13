ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.58 and last traded at $170.33, with a volume of 10799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,285 shares of company stock worth $840,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth $2,364,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

