IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0375

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00254029 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 807,488,993.04 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is 0.03819328 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,120,150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.