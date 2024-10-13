Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.59. 664,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,925. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.65.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

