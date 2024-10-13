ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 846,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,496,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 749,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,539,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.