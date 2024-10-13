Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 2,691,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,590,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.