Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $139,021.52 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,631.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

LEGH stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

