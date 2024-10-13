Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,052 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.