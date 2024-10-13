Inspire Investing LLC Buys 466 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.22.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $539.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.84 and its 200-day moving average is $549.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.91 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.