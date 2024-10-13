Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

