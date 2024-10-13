Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

