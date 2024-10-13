Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,309,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.