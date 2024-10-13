Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

