Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $117.60 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

