Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$263.90.

Several brokerages have commented on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Intact Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:IFC opened at C$264.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$265.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$237.17.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.774665 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

