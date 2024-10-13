Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 98,293 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 43,585,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,055,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.