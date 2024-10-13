Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intelligent Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 31,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,834. Intelligent Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

