InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.39. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

