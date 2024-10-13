InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 404,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

