InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

