InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 425 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

