Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $117.64 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.64. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

