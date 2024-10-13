Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is McCarthy & Cox’s 8th Largest Position

McCarthy & Cox reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 348,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
