Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

