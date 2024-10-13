Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 258,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
