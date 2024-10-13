Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,130. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

