Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 14538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $784.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

