Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

