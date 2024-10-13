Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

