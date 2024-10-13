Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $14.30 on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

