IOTA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $432.09 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA (IOTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. IOTA has a current supply of 3,459,157,943. The last known price of IOTA is 0.12682345 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $6,079,120.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iota.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.